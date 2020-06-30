MLB

Pitchers Meyer, Vincent Agree to Terms With Miami Marlins

Meyer is expected to be added to the 60-man player pool this week.

No. 3 overall draft pick Max Meyer, a right-hander from the University of Minnesota, has agreed to terms with the Marlins and is expected to be added to the 60-man player pool this week.

Meyer has chance to pitch in the majors this year.

Right-handed reliever Nick Vincent, an eight-year veteran who pitched for the Giants and Phillies last year, also agreed to terms with the Marlins and will join the 60-man pool.

