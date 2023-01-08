PLAYOFF BOUND! Dolphins Kick Past Jets, Advance to Postseason for First Time Since 2016

The Miami Dolphins broke a losing streak Sunday and continued its streak of winning seasons. More importantly, the Miami Dolphins are heading back to the postseason.

Behind the arm of third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson and the leg of kicker Jason Sanders, Miami got a 11-6 victory over the rival New York Jets in the finale at Hard Rock Stadium for the 2022 season. The win, coupled with a loss by the New England Patriots, sends the Dolphins to the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season.

On the opening drive of the game, Miami (9-8) would drive down to the 44-yard-line of New York before Thompson's incomplete pass on fourth down gave the Jets the ball. Behind the arm of veteran quarterback Joe Flacco in what may have been his final game, New York (7-10) would get inside the 40-yard-line before the Dolphins defense forced a punt.

Miami would start their next drive on the inside the five, with Thompson's third down pass to wide receiver Tyreek Hill giving the Dolphins new life before a botched snap lost 23 yards and the drive's momentum. Hill would later leave the game with an ankle injury, but would return.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

In the second quarter, the Jets would attempt the game's first field goal but kicker Greg Zuerlein's 55-yard kick went wide left. Miami would get into the red zone for the first time in the game, culminating in a 37-yard field goal by Sanders for the game's opening points.

The Jets would drive down before halftime, with a third down pass from Flacco to running back Ty Johnson followed by a 36-yard pass to wide receiver Garrett Wilson setting New York up inside the 15-yard line and leading to a 32-yard field goal from Zuerlein to tie the game at three.

After forcing a punt by the Jets to start the third quarter, Miami would go on a 15-play drive that ended with a 37-yard field goal by Sanders. New York would respond with their own 14-play drive that ended with a 35-yard field goal to tie the game at six.

Miami would be forced to punt after being stopped on third down, giving the Jets a chance to take their first lead of the game. New York would not be able to do anything and punted the ball back, but pressured Thompson on the ensuing drive and forced yet another punt.

The Dolphins would have another chance at the game-winning score, added by a personal foul call by a 15-yard horse-collar tackle penalty on Quincy Williams on a tackle to wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. It would set up Sanders' third field goal of the day from 50 yards out to seal Miami's third straight winning season - the longest streak since the Dolphins had seven straight winning seasons from 1997 to 2003.

Miami would add a safety on the final play of the game when New York's Garrett Wilson was tackled in the end zone during a last desperate attempt from the Jets to keep the game alive.

Thompson would finish the day 20 for 31 passing for 152 yards while Jeff Wilson led all rushers with 72 yards on 16 carries. Raheem Mostert added 71 yards before leaving with an injury. Tight end Mike Gesicki led all receivers with 46 yards on four receptions.

Miami broke a five game losing streak and captured the No. 7 seed in the AFC playoffs, where they will travel to face the No. 2 seed and AFC East champion Buffalo Bills next weekend. Kickoff time will be announced later.