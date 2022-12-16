Potentially two feet of snow could hit Dolphins-Bills game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Whether they're ready for it or not, the Miami Dolphins will be walking in a winter wonderland on Saturday.

Heavy snow is expected to hit Orchard Park ahead of a key divisional clash between the Dolphins and Bills.

The National Weather Service is forecasting 3 to 7 inches of snow in Buffalo on Saturday during the afternoon before new snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches at night. Orchard Park is under a Lake Effect Snow Warning with two feet of snow expected throughout the weekend.

Saturday's game is set to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET, with temperatures expected to be around 28 degrees.

The Dolphins, as one might expect, aren't accustomed to weather like this. Mike McDaniel's squad used heaters on the sideline during last week's game against the Chargers in Los Angeles, though he didn't appear to fear the cold at practice this week.

Mind over matter? Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel wearing a "I wish it were colder" shirt. The team also cranked down the temp in their indoor practice facility as they get ready for Saturday night's game in Buffalo. McDaniel also gives his thoughts on cracking the cold here. pic.twitter.com/60rlZB26LD — Clay Ferraro (@ClayWPLG) December 14, 2022

Miami practiced inside its indoor facility this week, blasting the air conditioning down to below 60 degrees, according to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. It'll obviously be much colder, wetter and slipperier on the field at Highmark Stadium.

Saturday will be a vast contrast to the last time these teams played at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 3, when the heat index was over 100 degrees and the Dolphins squeaked out a 21-19 win.