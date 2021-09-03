Sports

college football 2021

Price Carries FIU to 48-10 Romp Over Long Island in Opener

Max Bortenschlager completed 14 of 17 passes for 266 yards and two TDs with one interception for FIU

By The Associated Press

D'Vonte Price ran for 165 yards and three touchdowns on just five carries and Florida International breezed to a 48-10 victory over Long Island in a season opener on Thursday night.

Price accounted for all 69 yards on the opening drive for the Panthers — carrying three times and capping the drive with an 8-yard TD. Price scored on the second play of the second drive, running 68 yards for a score. His final carry came in the second quarter and resulted in a 28-yard TD and a 28-0 lead.

Max Bortenschlager completed 14 of 17 passes for 266 yards and two TDs with one interception for FIU. He had scoring strikes of 52 yards to Bryce Singleton and a 12-yarder to Tyrese Chambers. Singleton finished with 149 yards on six catches.

Camden Orth completed 15 of 30 passes for 197 yards and a score for the Sharks, an FCS school. Derick Eugene had seven receptions for 115 yards and a TD.

The Panthers piled up 594 yards of offense, while holding Long Island to 291.

