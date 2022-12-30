NHL

Raanta's 2nd Straight Shutout Helps Hurricanes Beat Panthers

The Panthers, who were blanked for the first time this season, have lost four of their last five games

By Bob Sutton

Antti Raanta made 19 saves for his second straight shutout and the 17th of his career, and the Carolina Hurricanes scored on three power plays for their franchise-record 10th consecutive victory, beating the Florida Panthers 4-0 on Friday night.

Stefan Noesen, Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen had the power-play goals and Jesperi Kotkaniemi posted the team’s fourth goal just 10 seconds after another man-advantage situation expired.

Brett Burns and Seth Jarvis each had two assists as the Hurricanes extended their franchise-best points streak to 16 games.

The Panthers, who were blanked for the first time this season, have lost four of their last five games. Carolina was coming off a season-high seven goals a night earlier against the Montreal Canadiens.

Raanta, playing for a fourth straight game, faced only three shots in the first period. In the third period, the Panthers didn’t put a shot on goal for eight minutes. He shut out the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night.

The season-high three power-play goals came after the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes had a total of two goals on power plays in their previous five games. Carolina ranked 27th in the NHL on power plays entering the game.

The Panthers were 0 for 6 on power plays after scoring three times on power plays Thursday night.

Panthers goalie Spencer Knight made 30 saves.

Noesen knocked in a rebound of teammate Sebastian Aho’s shot 7:05 into the game. Aho’s assist gave him his first point in three games since returning from a seven-game absence with an injury.

Svechnikov’s team-leading 19th goal came at 4:58 of the second period. About seven minutes later, Teravainen scored his third of the season.

ICE MATTERS

Of Noesen’s eight goals, five have been the first goal of a game for Carolina. … The four-goal margin matched Florida’s most lopsided defeats of the season. … In the 2022 calendar year, the Hurricanes finished 56-19-13 in regular-season games.

UP NEXT

Panthers: Host the New York Rangers on Sunday.

Hurricanes: At New Jersey on Sunday.

