LA Rams Claim Panthers QB Baker Mayfield Off Waivers

Mayfield claimed by rival Rams amid 49ers QB speculation originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers were not rewarded former No. 1 pick, Baker Mayfield, on Tuesday afternoon.

After Mayfield was released by the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, the 27-year-old quarterback was claimed by the Los Angeles Rams, ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported.

Former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield was claimed on waivers today by the Los Angeles Rams, per league sources. The Rams now inherit the remaining $1.35 million on Mayfield’s contract. Mayfield is expected to fly to LA by tonight and could play Thursday night vs. the Raiders. pic.twitter.com/CAIVhY25Nu — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2022

Some of why the Rams claimed Baker Mayfield: They believe in his talent. They need a QB with Matthew Stafford sidelined for the season and John Wolford dealing with a neck injury. And if Mayfield signs elsewhere this off-season, the Rams could get back a compensatory draft pick. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2022

Los Angeles placed quarterback Matthew Stafford on injured reserve last week, ending his 2022 season. Mayfield will have an opportunity to start for the Rams with current starting quarterback John Wolford dealing with a neck injury.

The 49ers were believed to be a potential landing spot for Mayfield after quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo sustained a foot injury in San Francisco's 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, leaving just third-string quarterback Brocky Purdy under center.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan appeared to pour cold water on the idea in speaking with reporters on a conference call Monday, saying that a potential move for Mayfield would surprise him and that the team feels "real good" about the players they already have after San Francisco signed journeyman quarterback Josh Johnson.

Shortly after waivers processed, Schefter reported that the 49ers, in fact, did not put in a claim on the former Heisman Trophy winner.

For what it’s worth, the 49ers did not put in a waiver claim for QB Baker Mayfield, who wound up being claimed by the Rams, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2022

It appears that San Francisco was not feeling dangerous enough to gamble on Mayfield.