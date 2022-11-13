Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp injures ankle vs. Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The injuries just keep piling up at SoFi Stadium with Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp becoming the latest victim.

With Los Angeles down 24-10 in the beginning of the fourth quarter, Kupp went up to catch a deep pass from Rams quarterback John Wolford, but got tripped up by Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson on the landing.

Cooper Kupp is grabbing his leg after the last play. pic.twitter.com/daG0LtZsBT — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 13, 2022

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

He immediately grabbed his right leg and had to be helped off by several staff members.

As if things couldn't get worse for the Rams, Cooper Kupp is now out with a right leg injury and can't put any pressure on the leg as he is helped to the bench. pic.twitter.com/x5q6p6M9bI — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) November 13, 2022

The Rams later confirmed he injured his ankle and have him listed as doubtful to return.

Rams Injury Update: WR Cooper Kupp (ankle) doubtful to return. — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 13, 2022

While Kupp had been a relative non-factor for much of the afternoon -- recording negative yardage on three receptions -- there’s no denying the concern for any injury related to the star receiver. The reigning Super Bowl MVP entered Sunday’s matchup with 878 yards, 72 receptions and six touchdowns through eight games.

He’s been a rare bright spot on a team that’s struggled to live up to title expectations. Kupp has led the Rams in receiving yards in all but one game this season -- including five 100-plus yard games -- but the Rams still sit at 3-5, just barely above the last-place Cardinals in the NFC West standings.

Kupp is now the latest star to be sidelined in this division matchup. Late in the first quarter, Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz was carted off due to a knee injury. Meanwhile, quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Matthew Stafford never even made it on the field as they’re both out with an injured hamstring and concussion.