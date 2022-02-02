Sports

Maine

Rare Tom Brady Card Sold For $118,000 at Auction in Maine

The 2002 Topps Finest X-Fractor card was one of only 20 featuring the NFL quarterback in the year he won his first Super Bowl

GETTY IMAGES

A rare football card featuring Tom Brady in the year he won his first Super Bowl sold for $118,000 at auction in Maine.

The 2002 Topps Finest X-Fractor card was one of only 20 featuring the NFL quarterback who'd won his first Super Bowl on Feb. 3, 2002. Before retiring, he won a total of of seven Super Bowls — six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The winning bidder was identified only as a Brady fan from New England, said Troy Thibodeau from Saco River Auction.

The live auction wrapped up Monday evening, hours before Brady formally announced his retirement Tuesday.

No one is hotter in the collectible card industry right now than Brady. A pair of signed rookie football cards sold for $2.25 million and $3.1 million last year.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MaineTom Brady
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us