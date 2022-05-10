Rat interrupts Nationals-Mets game in sixth inning originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

It turns out baseball fields aren’t limited to just humans.

Tuesday’s game between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets had a unique spectator running on the field in the top of the sixth inning:

"Oh my goodness, you dirty rat!" - Keith



Gary could only laugh 😂🐭 pic.twitter.com/aoxOfZTl2D — SNY (@SNYtv) May 11, 2022

Whether the rat brought some good fortune for the Mets is up for debate, because third baseman Eduardo Escobar scored after catcher James McCann hit a sacrifice fly as soon as the camera panned away from the rat.

This wasn’t the first time a rat had wreaked havoc upon a Mets game either. Back in September 2018, a rat had found itself in the New York dugout:

RAT IN THE METS DUGOUT 😱 pic.twitter.com/LeLR7ZhcF9 — ESPN (@espn) September 15, 2018

And just last May, shortstop Francisco Lindor and utility player Jeff McNeil made rounds on social media for debating whether they saw a rat or raccoon in the Mets’ tunnel in a 5-4 home win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Reporters and fans were skeptical because the two were seen debating something, likely over a baseball play, but the two players stuck to their rat story.

Even though today’s incident happened in Washington, at some point the Mets may want to consider calling an exterminator.