Rat Power: The Story Behind Why Florida Panthers Fans Thrown Rats After Wins

After the Florida Panthers clinched the second Eastern Conference title last week, something that is normal to the team’s fanbase once again happen as hundreds of plastic rats descended from the stands to the ice of the FLA Live Arena.

For those that aren’t loyal fans of the Cats, one simple question was most likely asked: why is a team named the Panthers having fans throw plastic rodents just because of a win?

Luckily for you, we have the answer - so join us for a look back at why the Cats do love the rats.

Origin Story

After two straight losing seasons to open their existence, the Panthers begin year three with a loss on the road at New Jersey. The following night, on October 8, 1995, Florida opened its home schedule against the Calgary Flames.

Before the game, right winger and alternate captain Scott Mellanby saw a rat running across the team’s locker room at the old Miami Arena. Mellanby used his stick and slapped the rat into the wall, killing it instantly. That night, he scored two goals in a 4-3 win for the Panthers.

After the game, goaltender John Vanbiesbrouck told reporters that Mellanby had gotten a “rat trick” in what was the year of the Rat according to Chinese astrology. Several games later, over a dozen plastic rats were thrown on the ice after a win over Ottawa to over 2,000 by a playoff game later in the season.

The Fallout

As a result, the National Hockey League made it clear that rats should only be thrown after a game and any rats thrown during a game could result in Florida being assessed a penalty. Opposing teams knew this rule and would buy rats at the team’s new home, now called FLA Live Arena. The team would cease the selling of rats as a result, only returning the item to shelves of late.

Rat as a Mascot?

While Stanley C. Panther is the team’s official mascot, he has a co-worker with him at each home game after the team introduced Viktor E Rat at the start of the 2014-15 season.