Ravens' Tyler Huntley Exits Vs. Steelers Due to Concussion

Rookie Anthony Brown replaced Huntley in the third quarter

By Max Molski

Ravens' Tyler Huntley exits vs. Steelers due to concussion

The Baltimore Ravens were already without Lamar Jackson for Sunday’s game against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers, and now they are onto their QB3.

Tyler Huntley got the starting nod in place of Jackson and exited in the third quarter due to a concussion.

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick knocked Huntley down on a third-down run with 7:43 left in the third quarter. Huntley entered the blue medical tent and eventually went to the locker room.

Rookie Anthony Brown entered the game for his NFL debut. The Ravens punted on his first drive and scored a field goal on his next one to put the team up 16-7 with 3:09 left in regulation.

The Steelers also lost their starting quarterback in Sunday’s game. Kenny Pickett entered concussion protocol in the first half and was replaced by Mitch Trubisky.

Baltimore has a short week ahead of Saturday’s game against the Browns. If Jackson doesn’t recover from his knee injury or Huntley is not cleared, Brown could make his first NFL start in Cleveland.

