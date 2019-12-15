Record 7 High Schools From Miami-Dade, Broward Win State Football Titles

It’s been said by some who cover sports that Miami-Dade and Broward counties have the best high school football talent in the country – over the past two weekends, that has been confirmed in record numbers.

Five schools from the area were able to win state championships this weekend in Daytona Beach this weekend, adding to two more teams that brought home the title one weekend before in Tallahassee. The seven combined titles shattered a previous mark of five, set during the 2013 season.

The action started on Wednesday, when Miami Booker T. Washington defeated Jacksonville Bolles for the Class 4A title before Miami Central destroyed Pensacola Escambia on Thursday for the Class 6A crown.

Miami’s Christopher Columbus High School won their first title on Friday when they beat Apopka for the Class 8A title while two of the most powerful programs in the country – Miami Northwestern and Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas – captured the Class 5A and 7A titles on Saturday by beating Orlando Jones and Edgewater respectively.

Last week, Hialeah Champagnat Catholic and Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna won the Class 2A and 3A titles, starting off an already record setting state title run with seven schools from the counties involved.

Despite the South Florida showing this weekend, the FHSAA is likely not going to move the state championship games back to the area. Hard Rock Stadium hosted the events in 2005 and 2006 before moving them to Orlando, where they stayed through last season.