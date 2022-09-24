Sports

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Reed Leads Western Kentucky to 73-0 Romp Over FIU

It was the most points FIU has allowed in program history

By The Associated Press

Getty Images

Austin Reed passed for 381 yards and five touchdowns and Western Kentucky rolled to a 73-0 victory over Florida International on Saturday.

Reed completed 29 of 35 passes for Western Kentucky (3-1) in a Conference USA opener. The Hilltoppers have scored at least 30 points in 18 straight games.

Reed connected with Malachi Corley for a 76-yard touchdown to open the scoring and teamed up with Joey Beljan for a 9-yard score on the final play of the first quarter.

Reed hit Corley for a 21-yard touchdown and found Dalvin Smith for a 12-yard score — giving him touchdown passes on four straight possessions. Reed’s final scoring toss was a 4-yarder to Daewood Davis with 26 seconds left in the first half for a 42-0 lead.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Davion Ervin-Poindexter had two touchdown runs for Western Kentucky and L.T. Sanders ran 35 yards for a score. Backup quarterback Darius Ocean threw a 44-yard scoring strike to Easton Messer and Aaron Key returned a fumble 48 yards for a touchdown.

The last shutout for the Hilltoppers came in 2011 against Florida Atlantic. WKU piled up 688 yards of offense, while yielding just 180. The Hillltoppers' next victory will be the program's 600th.

It was the most points FIU has allowed in program history. The Panthers surrendered 72 in a 2013 loss to Louisville.

Sports

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 36 mins ago

Middle Tennessee Uses Big Plays to Stun No. 25 Miami, 45-31

NCAA football 39 mins ago

Texas Tech Comes Back to Upset No. 22 Texas in Overtime

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

COLLEGE FOOTBALLFIU Pantherswestern kentucky hilltoppers
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us