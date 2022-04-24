Sports

Chicago Bears

Report: Bears WR Byron Pringle Arrested for Reckless Driving, Suspended License

By Logan Reardon

Report: Byron Pringle arrested for reckless driving, suspended license originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was reportedly arrested for reckless driving and driving on a suspended license in Florida on Saturday. TMZ first reported the news.

Police said that Pringle was spinning in tight circles -- or, doing donuts -- in his 2016 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat on a public road. There was a male adult in the passenger seat and a male child in the back seat, and TMZ reported that the child was Pringle's son.

According to TMZ, Pringle was taken into custody at a Pasco County jail at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, April 23. Police said that he was uncooperative and "verbally confrontational" after being pulled over.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Pringle, 28, signed a one-year, $6 million deal with $4 million guaranteed with the Bears last month. He played the first four seasons of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, totaling 67 receptions and seven touchdowns in 46 games.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Chicago BearsNFLByron Pringle
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us