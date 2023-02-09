Report: Bucks land Jae Crowder before trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Jae Crowder saga in Phoenix has finally come to a close.

The Milwaukee Bucks reportedly acquired the 32-year-old wing in a three-way deal with the Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets, who brought in Crowder as part of the Kevin Durant blockbuster late Wednesday night.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that the Bucks are shipping five second-round picks to the Nets. The Pacers, meanwhile, will bring in Bucks forward Jordan Nwora and two second-round picks.

Milwaukee acquires its defending, culture piece in Crowder for the stretch run. Crowder's last three NBA seasons: Two NBA Finals runs and a 64-win season. https://t.co/J0PHPCcygW — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 9, 2023

The Bucks will be Crowder’s seventh NBA team, and he has been a part of some successful squads in recent years. He was on the 2019-20 Miami Heat team that lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals, the 2020-21 Suns team that lost to the Bucks in the NBA Finals and a 2021-22 Suns team that won a league-best 64 games.

Crowder has not suited up yet this season as the Suns worked to ship him out. He was dealt to Brooklyn along with Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, four first-round picks and a 2028 pick swap.

With Crowder in Milwaukee, he may get a chance to face his old squad in a 2021 Finals rematch.