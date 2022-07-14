Report: Deandre Ayton Agrees to Max Contract With Indiana, Gives Suns 48 Hours to Match

Report: Ayton agrees to max contract with Indiana, gives Suns 48 hours to match originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Deandre Ayton reportedly has agreed to a four-year, $133 million offer sheet from the Indiana Pacers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Ayton is a restricted free agent, which means the Phoenix Suns have 48 hours to match the historic offer.

RFA center Deandre Ayton has agreed to a four-year, $133M maximum offer sheet with the Indiana Pacers, his agents Nima Namakian (Innovate Sports) and Bill Duffy (BDA Sports + WME Sports) tell ESPN. The Phoenix Suns have 48 hours to match the largest offer sheet in NBA history. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 14, 2022

The previous record for largest offer sheet went to Otto Porter Jr. in 2017, when the Washington Wizards ultimately matched the Brooklyn Nets’ four-year, $107 million offer.

The Suns selected Ayton No. 1 out of Arizona in the 2018 NBA Draft. Over four seasons, he has averaged 16.3 points and 10.5 rebounds. He became a restricted free agent after Phoenix declined to give him a rookie extension last offseason.

The Pacers are rebuilding coming off of a 25-57 record last season. They had the cap space to add Ayton after dealing their starting point guard, Malcolm Brogdon, to Boston last week.

Reports of a potential sign-and-trade have been in the works for several months now, with the Pacers consistently emerging as a front runner. The creation of more cap space gave the Pacers more leverage to force the Suns’ hand.

Should Ayton sign the Pacers’ offer sheet, a sign-and-trade will no longer be on the table for the Suns. Matching the offer also means Ayton is in Phoenix until at least mid January and can’t end up in Indianapolis for at least a year.