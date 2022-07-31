Sports

deshaun watson

Report: Decision on Deshaun Watson Suspension Expected Monday

Watson was accused on sexual assault and inappropriate behavior by 25 women

By Logan Reardon

Report: Decision on Deshaun Watson suspension expected Monday originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

It’s finally decision time.

After weeks of deliberation and months of speculation, the NFL reportedly is expected to hand down a suspension on Monday for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson first reported the news.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Retired federal judge Sue L. Robinson has been tasked with making the ruling after Watson violated the league’s personal conduct policy. After Robinson’s ruling, either side can appeal the suspension to commissioner Roger Goodell.

The 26-year-old Watson has been accused of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior by 25 women in civil lawsuits, with the alleged misconduct taking place at massage sessions between March 2020 and March 2021. One of the lawsuits was dropped in April, and 20 of the remaining 24 lawsuits were settled, leaving four unresolved cases that will likely go to trial next year.

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, the Browns are expecting the suspension to be between four and eight games.

Sports

Bedminster

Stenson Wins LIV Golf Event And Gets $4 Million in Debut

NFL

NFL Holdout 2022 Tracker: Who Isn't Attending Offseason Practices?

If Watson is suspended, backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett is expected to take over in his absence.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

deshaun watsonNFLCleveland Browns
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us