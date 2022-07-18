Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Will Start in MLB All-Star Game

Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw will start for the National League in this year’s Midsummer Classic.

The 34-year-old will be pitching for the NL during the All-Star Game in his very own home park – Dodgers Stadium.

The Tampa Bay Rays’ Shane McClanahan will start for the American League.

Kershaw was drafted seventh overall in the 2006 MLB Draft, reaching the majors at just 20 years old. Since 2008, Kershaw has made his mark on the field with the Dodgers as a World Series champion in 2020 and a nine-time All-Star (2011-2017, 2019, 2022). This season he has an ERA of 2.13, better than his career average of 2.48.

McClanahan, a 25-year-old Maryland native, is leading the majors this season with an ERA of just 1.71. He made his MLB debut in 2020 and has been an asset to Tampa ever since. He was selected with the 31st overall pick in the 2018 draft. This is his first All-Star selection.

The MLB All-Star Game is taking place on Tuesday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on FOX.