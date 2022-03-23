Report: Dolphins Acquire WR Tyreek Hill in Blockbuster Trade With Chiefs

Report: Chiefs trade Tyreek Hill to Dolphins for five draft picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Another day, another blockbuster trade in the NFL.

The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly traded wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for five draft picks. ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported news of the deal, which is expected to include an extension for four years and $120 million.

Chiefs are trading six-time Pro-Bowl WR Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for five draft picks: a 2022 1st-round pick (No. 29), a 2nd-round pick (No. 50) and a 4th-round pick, as well as 4th- and 6th-round picks in the 2023 draft, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2022

Dolphins are giving their new WR Tyreek Hill a 4-year, $120 million extension, including $72.2 million guaranteed, per ⁦@DrewJRosenhaus⁩. pic.twitter.com/rkSWmAOOMt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2022

Schefter initially linked Hill to the Dolphins and Jets on Wednesday morning after contract extension talks with the Chiefs stalled. Now, the Dolphins will make Hill the highest-paid receiver in the NFL, according to Schefter.

Hill, 28, spent the first six years of his career with the Chiefs after he was drafted in the fifth round in 2016. He made the Pro Bowl all six seasons, racking up 479 receptions, 6,620 receiving yards and 56 touchdown catches in 91 regular-season games.

The Dolphins have completely revamped the weapons around quarterback Tua Tagovailoa this offseason, signing WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. and RBs Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert before adding Hill. New head coach Mike McDaniel is giving his third-year quarterback everything he needs to be successful. The Dolphins also employ talented receivers in Jaylen Waddle and DeVante Parker, as well as tight end Mike Gesicki. Miami also signed coveted free agent left tackle Terron Armstead to a massive deal.

After two disappointing seasons to begin his career with limited weapons, the pressure is all on Tagovailoa now.