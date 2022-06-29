Report: Hawks Acquiring Dejounte Murray From Spurs for Three First-Round Picks

Report: Hawks acquiring Dejounte Murray from Spurs originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Trae Young has a new teammate to soar with in Atlanta.

The Atlanta Hawks reportedly are acquiring Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs for Danilo Gallinari, three future first-round picks and a future pick swap, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Atlanta Hawks are trading Danilo Gallinari and multiple first-round picks to the San Antonio Spurs for All-Star guard Dejounte Murray, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to Wojnarowski, the Hawks will send San Antonio their 2023 first-round pick via the Charlotte Hornets and their own first-rounders in 2025 and 2027. The pick swap will be in 2026.

The Hawks are sending a 2023 first-round pick via Charlotte, and their own 2025 and 2027 first-round picks to the Spurs in the deal, sources tell ESPN. Spurs will also get a pick swap in 2026. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2022

Murray made the 2022 NBA All-Star Game as an injury replacement for Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green and finished the season averaging 21.1 points, 9.2 assists, 8.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals on a 46-33-79 shooting split.

The 6-foot-4 Murray, who boasts a 6-foot-10 wingspan, primarily played the point for San Antonio. That’s where Young plays in Atlanta, but the two will form a dangerous, young two-way pairing with Young being the explosive scorer and Murray being the versatile defender in the backcourt.

Two years removed from an unexpected Eastern Conference finals run, the Hawks are hoping to fly to that stage again after a disappointing follow-up campaign that saw them enter the 2022 postseason through the play-in tournament. The top-seeded Miami Heat eliminated Atlanta in five games in the first round.

For San Antonio, the picture is clear: The team is in full rebuilding mode. Last year’s lottery pick, Joshua Primo, and the team’s three 2022 first-rounders in Jeremy Sochan, Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley are all next up for the organization. Devin Vassell, the Spurs’ lottery pick in 2020, also made significant strides on both ends last season, so the youth-led movement in the organization has a structure with future first-rounders to follow.