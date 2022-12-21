Report: Lionel Messi Verbally Agrees to Stay With PSG, Never Accepted Inter Miami

The dream of seeing Lionel Messi in Major League Soccer may have to wait.

Messi, the 35-year-old Argentine football legend, reportedly verbally agreed to extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

🚨🇦🇷 Paris Saint-Germain reached a verbal agreement with Lionel Messi to extend the contract. It’s a verbal pact to continue together. #PSG



No decision yet on leght of contract & salary, it will be decided in a new meeting soon.



Al Khelaifi and Campos, working on it. pic.twitter.com/upho1SCc7P — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 21, 2022

Romano added that Messi, whose contract is expiring in June 2023, is convinced to stay at least one more season with PSG competing for titles in Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League, but the length of the extension and salary are yet to be decided.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

That then pauses Messi’s rumored move to Inter Miami of the MLS. Messi reportedly never accepted the proposal to come to the United States, nor did he negotiate to make a colossal return to FC Barcelona, his boyhood club where he first rose to prominence.

Leo Messi never accepted Inter Miami proposal or negotiated with Barcelona. He was approached by both clubs but it was never advanced 🚨🇦🇷 #Messi



Paris Saint-Germain have been pushing for months will president, board, coach to extend his contract — he has now accepted. pic.twitter.com/g1Rh0i9jEW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 21, 2022

The news to stay in France comes after a busy few days for Messi where he won the Golden Ball for Argentina en route to winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar over Les Bleus.

La Pulga scored seven goals and logged three assists across seven games for La Albiceleste in the tournament.