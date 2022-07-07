Report: Rafael Nadal Intends to Play Wimbledon Semifinal Despite Abdominal Tear

Never rule Rafael Nadal out.

The 36-year-old is planning to play the Wimbledon semifinal on Friday against Nick Kyrgios despite suffering from a painful abdominal injury in the previous round.

Nadal is battling an abdominal tear that's seven millimeters, Marca reported.

Nadal was visibly in pain in his quarterfinal win against American Taylor Fritz.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In the post-match interview, Nadal said there were "a lot of moments" when he considered quitting due to the immense pain and told reporters that he didn't have a "clear answer" on whether or not he would play in the semifinal.

"Honestly, I can't give you a clear answer because if I gave you a clear answer and tomorrow another thing happens, I will be a liar," he said.

What is Rafael Nadal doing to play in Wimbledon tomorrow?

In preparation for the semifinal, Nadal took the court for a 45-minute practice on Thursday where he mainly practiced forehands and backhands. He hit a few serves that were significantly reduced in speed.

The Spaniard is competing for his 23rd Grand Slam title.

When does Rafael Nadal play in the 2022 Wimbledon men's singles semifinal?

Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios are scheduled to play at approximately 10:30 a.m. ET.

The two will take the court after the other semifinal -- Novak Djokovic vs. Cameron Norrie -- is over.

Where can I watch Rafael Nadal play in the 2022 Wimbledon men's singles semifinal?

The coverage for the men's semifinals begins at 8 a.m. ET and ends at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.