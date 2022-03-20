Sports

Boston Red Sox

Report: Red Sox, Trevor Story Reach Agreement on Six-Year, $140 Million Deal

By Logan Reardon

For the first time under Chaim Bloom, the Red Sox are bringing in a star free agent.

Two-time All-Star shortstop Trevor Story reportedly agreed to a six-year, $140 million contract with the Red Sox on Sunday. USA Today's Bob Nightengale first reported the deal.

There is also a complicated opt-out clause, where Story can opt-out after the fourth year but the Red Sox can bring him back if they confirm a seventh year. The New York Post's Joel Sherman had those details:

Story, 29, has hit at least 24 home runs in five of his six seasons with the Rockies, with the shortened 2020 season as the only outlier. He is a career .272 hitter who has 20 or more stolen bases in three of the last four seasons, displaying a rare combination of contact hitting, power hitting and speed.

Story isn't a natural fit in Boston, considering the Red Sox already have an All-Star shortstop of their own in Xander Bogaerts. One of them will have to shift over to play second base, and it is expected to be Story. Bogaerts said last week at spring training that he wants to remain at his natural position.

Regardless, the Red Sox are adding a critical piece as they push to return to the postseason in 2022.

