Sports

Seattle Seahawks

Report: Seahawks Releasing Bobby Wagner After 10 Seasons

The team also reportedly traded Russell Wilson earlier in the day

By Max Molski

NBC Universal, Inc.

Report: Seahawks releasing Bobby Wagner after 10 seasons originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

On the day Russell Wilson was reportedly traded to the Denver Broncos, another Seattle Seahawks legend is leaving the organization.

Linebacker Bobby Wagner was informed on Tuesday that he is being released, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Wagner and Wilson were both selected by Seattle in the 2012 NFL Draft. They were the final two members from the Super Bowl XLVIII champion squad who were still on the Seahawks’ roster.

The 31-year-old linebacker made eight Pro Bowls and six All-Pro teams during his first 10 NFL seasons while leading the NFL in tackles twice. Along with being a stellar player, he was also a reliable one, missing just three starts over the last seven seasons.

The Seahawks will save $16.6 million against the cap by releasing Wagner. He is able to sign with another team before free agency begins on March 16.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Sports

March Madness 4 hours ago

Teams With the Most NCAA Tournament Success

Deion Sanders 7 hours ago

Deion Sanders Has Toes Amputated After Medical Setback

After finishing fourth in the NFC West in 2021 with a 7-10 record, the team ended an era of Seattle football in a major way.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Seattle SeahawksNFL
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us