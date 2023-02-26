NHL Rumors: Sharks Trade Timo Meier to Devils, Ending Weeks of Speculation

Report: Sharks trade Timo to Devils, ending weeks of speculation originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After weeks of trade rumors, Sharks forward Timo Meier appears to be on his way to the East Coast.

San Jose has traded Meier to the New Jersey Devils, The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun reported Sunday.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Still pending the official trade call, but hearing that the New Jersey Devils have acquired Timo Meier from the San Jose Sharks@TSNHockey @TheAthleticNHL — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 26, 2023

It was reported by LeBrun earlier this month that the Devils' interest in Meier was dependent on a potential contract extension for the 26-year-old. But on Sunday, LeBrun stated in his reporting that New Jersey was comfortable acquiring Meier without an extension.

There is no Meier contract extension as part of this. The Devils became comfortable doing the trade without having him signed to an extension as part of it. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 26, 2023

Trade rumors have swirled around Meier for weeks ahead of the 2023 NHL trade deadline on March 3 -- a situation he described as "challenging." Now, the pending restricted free agent heads to New Jersey seemingly as a rental.

Meier's qualifying offer this summer is $10 million. He was the third Swiss player to be drafted by the Sharks in franchise history back in 2015, and this season the longtime Shark had 31 goals and 52 points for a San Jose team in the middle of a rebuild.

Meier leaves the Sharks, in second-to-last place in the Pacific Division, and joins the Devils, who currently are second in the Metropolitan Division behind the Carolina Hurricanes -- another reported Meier suitor.

But New Jersey emerged victorious in the Meier sweepstakes, and now will look to return to the NHL playoffs for the first time since 2012 with their newly acquired star.