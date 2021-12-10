Report: Kerr to become next Team USA head coach after Pop originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr appears headed for a promotion, as he has been tapped as the next head coach of USA Basketball's national team, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday morning citing sources.

USA Basketball is finalizing a decision to name Steve Kerr as the next national coach with an assistant coaching staff that will include Monty Williams, Erik Spoelstra and Mark Few, sources tell ESPN. A formal announcement is expected in the near future. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 10, 2021

Kerr previously has served as an assistant on the team that won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics under Gregg Popovich. Kerr previously had been reported to be a "favorite" to take over for Popovich, and reportedly will have a robust staff of successful coaches working with him.

Both Monty Williams and Erik Spoelstra have led their teams in the NBA Finals in the last few years, and Mark Few is among college basketball's most successful coaches of all time at Gonzaga.

The 56-year-old will coach Team USA in the 2023 FIBA World Cup and the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Kerr is 572-397 as head coach of the Warriors over eight seasons.