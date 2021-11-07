Report: Tua Tagovailoa to Miss Week 9 Due to Finger Fracture, Jacoby Brissett Will Start

The Miami Dolphins will be without their starting quarterback on Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Tua Tagovailoa reportedly will miss the game due to a small fracture in the middle finger of his throwing hand. The second-year signal caller is expected to be active as the backup, only playing in an emergency situation. ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the news.

Veteran Jacoby Brissett is now expected to get his fourth start of the season for Miami. Tagovailoa previously missed three games due to a separate injury.

The Dolphins went 0-3 in Brissett's first three starts this season. He had four touchdowns, one interception and 689 passing yards in those three starts, but he also lost two fumbles.

Week 9 offers an opportunity for the 1-7 Dolphins to get back in the win column against the 1-7 Texans. Miami is riding a seven-game losing streak, looking for its first home win of the season on Sunday.