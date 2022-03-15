Report: Tyrod Taylor agrees to two-year deal with Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Daniel Jones has a new teammate in the New York Giants’ quarterbacks room.

Tyrod Taylor reportedly agreed to a two-year, $11 million deal with the Giants, including $8.5 million guaranteed.

Former Texans’ QB Tyrod Taylor intends to sign a two-year, $17 million deal, including $8.5 million with the New York Giants, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2022

It’s a 2-year deal worth $11M, source said — $5.5M per year. There are incentives he’d have to hit to bring it to $17M. https://t.co/59S5EYkjbJ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2022

The Giants will be Taylor’s sixth NFL team and his fourth in the last five seasons.

Taylor spent the 2021 season with the Houston Texans but played in just six games. He started the Texans’ first two contests but exited a Week 2 loss to the Cleveland Browns with a hamstring injury. He returned under center in Week 9 and made four more starts before the team turned to rookie Davis Mills for the remainder of the season.

In total, Taylor completed 60.7% of his passes for 966 passing yards, five passing touchdowns and five interceptions to go along with three rushing touchdowns.

New York saw some dismal quarterback play in 2021, particularly from its backups. The team went 4-7 in the games that Jones started and 0-6 in games that he missed. Mike Glennon started four of those defeats, while Jake Fromm was the quarterback for the other two.

For the season, the Giants finished 31st in the NFL in total yards, passing yards and points per game.