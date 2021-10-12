Sports

Zaire Wade

Report: Zaire Wade to Sign NBA G League Contract, Join Utah Jazz Affiliate

Zaire Wade becomes the latest notable name to join the NBA G League.

By James Best

Zaire Wade to sign NBA G League contract, join Utah Jazz affiliate

The NBA G League is adding another marquee name.

Zaire Wade, son of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, reportedly will sign an NBA G League contract and is expected to join the Utah Jazz affiliate, Salt Lake City Stars. Dwyane Wade is also a minority owner of the Utah Jazz. 

The 19-year old guard from Chicago, IL was a three-star recruit out of the Class of 2021 and held four collegiate offers from South Carolina, Rhode Island, Toledo and DePaul. 

Wade played sparingly during his senior year at Sierra Canyon High School alongside LeBron James' son, Bronny. He then transferred to Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, NH for a post-graduate season.

The 6-foot-3 guard now joins a list of numerous high-profile athletes to forgo college and join the G League. Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green and Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga saw success last year while playing for the G League Ignite and both were top selections in 2021 NBA Draft. 

Wade won't be the only notable name playing G League ball after LiAngelo Ball reportedly signed a contract to enter the Oct. 23 draft on Monday. 

