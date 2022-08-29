NFL Rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers Agree to Restructured One-Year Contract

Shocker: Jimmy G reportedly staying with 49ers on reconstructed deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly is staying with the 49ers after all.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday, citing sources, that Garoppolo has agreed to a restructured one-year contract that will keep the quarterback in San Francisco this season as Trey Lance's backup under center.

The deal reportedly will make Garoppolo the highest-paid backup quarterback in the NFL, per Ian Rapoport.

Per Schefter, the restructured deal is worth a guaranteed $6.5 million. The contract also includes playing time bonuses that could boost the contract up to nearly $16 million.

Throughout the offseason, it appeared Garoppolo and the 49ers were set to part ways after five seasons together.

But trade interest around the league disappeared when Garoppolo underwent surgery on his shoulder in March, which prevented him from throwing for much of the offseason.

The 49ers entered training camp with both Lance and Garoppolo on roster, but Shanahan officially named the second-year quarterback as the team's starter as the team broke camp.

"This is Trey's team," Shanahan said on July 26. "Jimmy understands that fully."

The reported deal comes one day ahead of Tuesday's deadline for teams to trim rosters down to 53 players. Releasing Garoppolo would have saved the 49ers an estimated $25.5 million in cap space, but instead, the quarterback will provide the team with experience in the quarterbacks' room behind Lance.

The 49ers are set to begin the 2022 NFL season on Sept. 11 with a clash against the Chicago Bears.

