Sports

Baseball

MLB world mourns Rickey Henderson following icon's death

Henderson, one of the greatest players in Oakland Athletics franchise history and MLB's all-time stolen bases leader, died Friday at 65, NBC Sports California confirmed. He would have turned 66 on Christmas Day.

By Tristi Rodriguez

NBC Universal, Inc.

Rickey Henderson, the "Man of Steal," stole the hearts of many as a National Baseball Hall of Famer, and that was evident on social media in the aftermath of his passing.

Henderson, one of the greatest players in Oakland Athletics franchise history and MLB's all-time stolen bases leader, died Friday at 65, NBC Sports California confirmed. He would have turned 66 on Christmas Day.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

>
Watch button  WATCH HERE

He spent 14 seasons with Oakland across four separate stints, with his final coming during the 1998 season. His legacy in the Bay lived on, however, with the Athletics renaming the field at the Colisem "Rickey Henderson FIeld."

His impact went beyond the East Bay, too, as fans and the rest of the baseball world collectively mourned his death.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

>
Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Sports

Baseball 2 hours ago

Tribute to Rickey Henderson, MLB's undisputed greatest leadoff hitter

Olympics 2 hours ago

Lindsey Vonn takes a low-risk approach and places 14th in her return to World Cup skiing at age 40

Rest in power, Rickey.

This article tagged under:

Baseball
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us