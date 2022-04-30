Sports

MLS

Rivera Sparks New England to 2-0 Victory Over Inter Miami

By The Associated Press

Getty Images

Damian Rivera had an instant impact in his first MLS start and the New England Revolution breezed to a 2-0 victory over Inter Miami CF on Saturday.

Rivera, a 19-year-old homegrown attacker took a Carles Gil feed and beat Nick Marsman at his near post, putting the Revs (3-5-1) up 1-0 less than a minute into the game.

Adam Buksa capped the scoring with a goal in the 64th minute — four minutes after Inter Miami center back Damion Lowe was sent off for a second yellow card.

Inter Miami finished the match another man down after Jairo Quinteros was sent off in the 76th minute for a second yellow card.

The Revolution outshot Miami 15-7 with a 6-3 edge in shots on goal.

Matt Turner saved all three shots he faced for the Revolution. Nick Marsman saved four of the six shots he faced for Miami.

