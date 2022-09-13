Road to Paris 2024: Looking Ahead at the Confirmed 2024 Olympics Venues

Paris 2024 is going to be the biggest Olympic Games yet.

In order to offer audiences the most spectacular experience imaginable, Paris’ famous landmarks are being transformed and constructed into sports arenas for the quadrennial Games.

To host the Olympic and Paralympic Games, there will be 14 sites constructed and 24 (out of 32) Olympic sports will be contained within 10 kilometers of the Olympic Village come July.

Let’s take a glance at what we know about the Olympic venues so far:

Why are the 2024 Paris Games going to be so unique?

The 2024 Opening Ceremony for the Summer Olympics will be the biggest Opening Ceremony in the history of the Games. But it doesn’t stop there – the Parisian venues will also prove to be extraordinary.

“The Paris Games will be showcased to support athletic performance and sport, but in a way that brings us together,” said paris2024.org.

“We are transforming the city’s iconic landmarks into sporting arenas to set the stage for great sporting moments against a backdrop of Paris’ magnificent monuments.

“We are supporting the regions by harnessing the power of sport to build a lasting legacy. This unique concept guides our masterplan for the 35 venues that you will be able to discover here.”

What are the confirmed competition venues for the 2024 Paris Olympics?

These are the confirmed venues for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Competition venues in the heart of Paris

La Chapelle Arena

La Concorde Stadium

Hôtel de Ville

Bercy Arena

Invalides

Alexandre III Bridge

Grand Palais

Pont d'Iéna Bridge

Eiffel Tower Stadium

Champs de Mars Arena

Roland-Garros Stadium

Parc des Princes

South Paris Arena 1

South Paris Arena 4

South Paris Arena 6

Competition venues in the Île-de-France region around Paris

Yves-du-Manoir Stadium

Stade de France

Aquatics Centre

La Courneuve

Le Bourget Sport climbing venue

North Paris Arena*

La Défense Arena

Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium

Château de Versailles

Elancourt hill

Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome

Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines BMX Stadium

Golf National

Competition venues throughout France

Pierre Mauroy Stadium*

La Beaujoire Stadium

The CNTS shooting range in Châteauroux*

Bordeaux Stadium

Lyon Stadium

Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium

Nice Stadium

Marseille Stadium

Marseille Stadium Marina

Surfing events will take place at The Teahupo’o wave in Tahiti.

Seine-Saint-Denis will be the home of the Media Village, the Olympic and Paralympic Village, as well as six sports.

The Opening and Closing Ceremonies will be held in Jardins du Trocadéro, which is an open space park that runs through Paris.