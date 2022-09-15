Sports

Roger Federer

Sports World Showers Roger Federer With Praise After Retirement News

Bille Jean King, Carlos Alcaraz and many more paid homage to Federer after he announced his impending retirement

By Eric Mullin

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A legendary sports career is coming to an end.

Roger Federer announced on Thursday that he is retiring from competitive tennis. Next week’s Laver Cup in London will be his final tournament on the ATP Tour.

Federer, 41, is one of just three men’s tennis players to win at least 20 Grand Slam singles titles and he was the first to reach the milestone. His 20 Grand Slams only trail Rafael Nadal (22) and Novak Djokovic (21) on the all-time list. Eight of Federer's Grand Slam triumphs came at Wimbledon, which is a tournament record.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Swiss national spent 310 weeks as the world’s No. 1-ranked player. That included a record stretch of 237 consecutive weeks as the top-ranked player. He’s also the oldest player to ever sit atop the world rankings, as he claimed the No. 1 spot at 38 years and 10 months old in 2018. 

Now, Federer will become the second tennis great to hang up the racket within the past month. Serena Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam winner, is evolving away from tennis following her third-round loss at the 2022 U.S. Open.

From legend Billie Jean King to 2022 U.S. Open winner Carlos Alcaraz and many more, the sports world paid homage to Federer after the news of his impending retirement:

Sports

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Louisville Seeks Follow-Up Win Vs Rested Florida St. in ACC

NFL

Jaylon Johnson Honors Late Friend's Legacy of Generosity, Community From Thousands of Miles Away

This article tagged under:

Roger Federertennis
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us