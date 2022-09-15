Sports World Showers Roger Federer With Praise After Retirement News

A legendary sports career is coming to an end.
Roger Federer announced on Thursday that he is retiring from competitive tennis. Next week’s Laver Cup in London will be his final tournament on the ATP Tour.
Federer, 41, is one of just three men’s tennis players to win at least 20 Grand Slam singles titles and he was the first to reach the milestone. His 20 Grand Slams only trail Rafael Nadal (22) and Novak Djokovic (21) on the all-time list. Eight of Federer's Grand Slam triumphs came at Wimbledon, which is a tournament record.
The Swiss national spent 310 weeks as the world’s No. 1-ranked player. That included a record stretch of 237 consecutive weeks as the top-ranked player. He’s also the oldest player to ever sit atop the world rankings, as he claimed the No. 1 spot at 38 years and 10 months old in 2018.
Now, Federer will become the second tennis great to hang up the racket within the past month. Serena Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam winner, is evolving away from tennis following her third-round loss at the 2022 U.S. Open.
From legend Billie Jean King to 2022 U.S. Open winner Carlos Alcaraz and many more, the sports world paid homage to Federer after the news of his impending retirement: