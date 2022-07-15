Rory McIlroy's Drive Fractures Hand of PGA Tour Staffer at British Open

McIlroy's drive fractures hand of PGA Tour staffer at British Open originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

PGA Tour staffer Charlie Kane suffered a fractured hand after being struck on one of his left knuckles by a Rory McIlroy drive on Thursday at the British Open.

But on the other hand...he now has a great story to tell.

The injury occurred on the fifth hole on the Old Course at St Andrews during the first round of the major tournament. Kane tweeted photos of his bruised and swollen hand, along with an ensuing pic of himself all smiles at the course with his arm in a sling.

Fractured hand after Rory McIlroy’s drive landed on my knuckle.



He shouted fore. I did not heed the warning. #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/91bOwuA4mY — Charlie Kane (@PGATOURKane) July 14, 2022

"Fractured hand after Rory McIlroy's drive landed on my knuckle," Kane tweeted Thursday morning. "He shouted fore. I did not heed the warning."

It would have been wise to do so. McIlroy has the 10th-highest average ball speed on the PGA Tour at 182.98 miles per hour. So, yeah, that's gonna leave a mark.

McIlroy didn't have many other errant shots on the day as he went on to shoot 6-under 66.

No word yet on if the four-time major champion offered an apology to Kane, whose Twitter bio says that he does social media for the PGA Tour. But McIlroy certainly gave him something to tweet about.