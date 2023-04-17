Russell Westbrook Has NSFW Exchange With Suns Fan in Clippers' Game 1 Win

The Los Angeles Clippers stole Game 1 in Phoenix on Sunday, and Russell Westbrook's two-way performance played a vital role in the continued absence of Paul George.

But during halftime with the Clippers leading 59-55, Westbrook was seen in a verbal altercation with a Suns fan at halftime. The 34-year-old point guard can be heard saying, "Watch your mouth, motherf***er, watch your mouth."

Russell Westbrook got into it with a Suns fan at halftime of Game 1 😳



🎥: @BCH66223



pic.twitter.com/3ReVXgWvDY — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) April 17, 2023

It's not clear what the fan had said to evoke Westbrook's words, but some had questions on why the guard was where he was.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

As explained by Duane Rankin of azcentral, visiting teams at the Footprint Center in Phoenix usually go through the club area en route to the away locker room as a short cut, which is how the fan came into contact with Westbrook in close proximity.

I'm sure you've seen the Russell Westbrook/#Suns fan interaction by now, but visiting players have been going through the club area to the visiting lockerroom all season.



It's been used as a short cut to the visiting lockerroom. #ClipperNation #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/HGpOUu0105 — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) April 17, 2023

In the end, Westbrook neutralized a tough first half shooting-wise -- that extended in the second half -- with tremendous two-way play involving playmaking and pesky defense.

Despite a 3-for-19 clip from the field resulting in nine points, he chipped in with 10 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and two steals in 36 minutes to aid Kawhi Leonard's 38-point outing.

Westbrook also had a clutch play up three with 17.7 seconds to go. He forced Devin Booker to drive left, blocked his shot, then deflected it off his lower body to win possession. Los Angeles eventually won 115-110 to take a one-to-none series lead.

WHAT PLAY BY RUSS. MY GOODNESS. 🔒



CLIPPERS LEAD WITH SECONDS LEFT ON TNT pic.twitter.com/SED1SvWHXt — NBA (@NBA) April 17, 2023

Game 2 will be in Phoenix on Tuesday at 7 p.m. PT.