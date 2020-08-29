Ruthie's Recap: Miami Dolphins Scrimmage Notes for August 29th

The Miami Dolphins took their show on the road Saturday for the first scrimmage inside Hard Rock Stadium - and NBC 6 sports anchor Ruthie Polinsky has all the latest, including one of the team's likely starters leaving following some heartbreaking news

PRACTICE NOTES

Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was present pregame, but left the field after having a conversation with head coach Brian Flores. Flores told the media after the scrimmage that Fitzpatrick’s mother passed away this morning. He attempted to practice with the team, but was ultimately unable to do so.

Flores was emotional with the media after the scrimmage, saying, “As a coach, as a friend, as a man, they’re all intertwined in this game.” Flores lost his mother last year, and expressed his sympathy and support for Fitzpatrick during this time. He did not comment on when Fitzpatrick would return to the team.

With Fitzpatrick absent, rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Josh Rosen got all of the reps. Each led different offenses, with both struggling to move the ball. Rosen threw the only touchdown of the day to Ricardo Louis to put Team Rosen up 10-6, which was the final score of the scrimmage.

Linebacker Raekwon McMillan and a 5th round pick were traded to the Las Vegas Raiders for 2021 fourth round pick.

Newcomers at linebacker Elandon Roberts and Kamu Gregi moved down on depth chart with addition of newcomers Elandon Roberts and Kamu Grugier-Hill.

Crowd noise was pumped into the stadium during the entirety of the scrimmage.

Defense played well with a lot of hands getting on the ball as cornerbacks Eric Rowe and Clayton Fejedelem each with an interception.

WHAT THEY SAID

From Flores' press conference: