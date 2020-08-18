Ruthie's Recap: Miami Dolphins Training Camp 2020 Notes for August 18th

Day two of the padded part of Miami Dolphins training camp took place Tuesday in Davie - and NBC 6 sports anchor Ruthie Polinsky breaks down what took place, including a scary moment for one member of the team's defense.

PRACTICE NOTES

Wide receiver Preston Williams was absent from Tuesday's practice as he continues working back from an ACL injury

Linebacker Vince Biegel suffered an apparent leg or knee injury and had to be carted off the field

Rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa dealt with two poor center exchanges, but did have nice connections with several receivers

Cornerback Bobby McCain picked off quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who will more than likely be the team's starter for game one.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker’s goal in 2020? “Staying healthy. Playing 16 games. That’s it.”

WHAT THEY SAID

From head coach Brian Flores' press conference before practice: