Ruthie's Recap: Miami Dolphins Training Camp 2020 Notes for August 18th

Day two of the padded part of Miami Dolphins training camp took place Tuesday in Davie - and NBC 6 sports anchor Ruthie Polinsky breaks down what took place, including a scary moment for one member of the team's defense.
PRACTICE NOTES
- Wide receiver Preston Williams was absent from Tuesday's practice as he continues working back from an ACL injury
- Linebacker Vince Biegel suffered an apparent leg or knee injury and had to be carted off the field
- Rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa dealt with two poor center exchanges, but did have nice connections with several receivers
- Cornerback Bobby McCain picked off quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who will more than likely be the team's starter for game one.
- Wide receiver DeVante Parker’s goal in 2020? “Staying healthy. Playing 16 games. That’s it.”
WHAT THEY SAID
From head coach Brian Flores' press conference before practice:
- “With Parker, I don’t really have to push many buttons. He’s a self-starter. He’s self-motivated. He’s a competitive guy. I think he pushes himself and occasionally I’ll find the right buttons to push. For him, there really aren’t many. That’s been my experience over the last 18 months. I like where he’s at. If I feel like he needs a nudge, I’ll give it to him."
- “I thought yesterday was a good day of fundamentals and technique, running the football, getting in and out of the huddle, communication. I thought the guys did a good job from that standpoint. Hopefully we’ll build on that.”
- “Specifically for the young guys, this will be the least amount of practice or OTAs probably in NFL history for these rookies – for any rookie class. Just knowing that and understanding that and putting some extra work in, I think our guys have done that. It’s one thing to do it for two or three days. It’s another thing to string together two to three weeks, months, etc. That’s the goal for us and we’ll continue to hit that as a coaching staff. Hopefully our players will do those things.”
- “Obviously, (cornerback) Xavien (Howard) is one of our top players so we’re hoping to get him back as soon as we can. He’s on COVID/IR right now and we’re just working through the protocols from that standpoint. To answer your question, as of right now, we’re working without him."
- “We’re asking him (rookie Malcolm Perry) to do a few different things. The techniques, the fundamentals, playing at this level for a rookie against a higher level of competition, getting used to that, getting used to the speed of the game – all of those things, that’s kind of what he’s going through and really all of the rookies are going through right now. I think so far he’s done a good job, but we really have a long way to go in a short amount of time.”
- “He’s (safety Kavon Frazier) a physical player. Right now, we’re working a lot of guys in a lot of different groups, just trying to find the right combination of players. He’s shown up positively so far in the OTAs and the walkthroughs and now one padded practice. I’m happy with where he’s at and hopefully we can continue to grow and improve over the course of training camp.”