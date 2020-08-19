Ruthie's Recap: Miami Dolphins Training Camp 2020 Notes for August 19th

Wednesday brought day three of camp in pads for the Miami Dolphins and NBC 6 sports anchor Ruthie Polinsky has the latest on what took place in Davie - including some improvement from the most important position on the offense this coming season.

PRACTICE NOTES

Miami's quarterbacks look good sometimes, and other times not so much. Ryan Fitzpatrick had a pass tipped by defensive tackle Christian Wilkins that should have been intercepted.

We continued to be impressed by Tua Tagovailoa’s athleticism and mobility in his first training camp.

Wide receiver Preston Williams was back and had a nice reception from Fitzpatrick in coverage.

Rookie cornerback Noah Igbonoghene has impressed and shows flashes of possibly making the starting lineup.

The Dolphins worked on situational football Wednesday.

Head coach Brian Flores ended practice early and made players laugh in a huddle - he appeared to be in a good mood.

WHAT THEY SAID

From Flores' press conference before practice: