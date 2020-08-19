Ruthie's Recap: Miami Dolphins Training Camp 2020 Notes for August 19th

Wednesday brought day three of camp in pads for the Miami Dolphins and NBC 6 sports anchor Ruthie Polinsky has the latest on what took place in Davie - including some improvement from the most important position on the offense this coming season.
PRACTICE NOTES
- Miami's quarterbacks look good sometimes, and other times not so much. Ryan Fitzpatrick had a pass tipped by defensive tackle Christian Wilkins that should have been intercepted.
- We continued to be impressed by Tua Tagovailoa’s athleticism and mobility in his first training camp.
- Wide receiver Preston Williams was back and had a nice reception from Fitzpatrick in coverage.
- Rookie cornerback Noah Igbonoghene has impressed and shows flashes of possibly making the starting lineup.
- The Dolphins worked on situational football Wednesday.
- Head coach Brian Flores ended practice early and made players laugh in a huddle - he appeared to be in a good mood.
WHAT THEY SAID
From Flores' press conference before practice:
- On linebacker Vince Biegel, who reportedly suffered an Achilles injury at Tuesday's practice: “He’s tough, he’s smart, it’s important to him, he’s competitive, he’s a team-first guy. So it’s a tough loss; but as Biegel would want us to, we have to move on and other guys have to step up.”
- On load management with Tagovailoa: "It’s case by case - as we go - he’s coming off the hip and has looked good physically - if guys can go and their feeling good, we revisit on a daily basis."
- On wide receivers: "I’ve been pleased with that group...working through some guys we’re trying to manage (health wise) (notes Williams as he comes back from ACL injury was limited in practice)
- “I like the group. I think they understand the importance of blocking in the run game and getting open and catching the football consistently. We just need to continue to keep working on those things.”
- On playing in New England with out fans week one: “When I was in high school growing up in Brooklyn, Brooklyn is not a big football town. I think we had two, three, four-hundred people at the game. But we had some loud fans at my high school – parents. But yeah, it will be a different experience. It will be something that really no one – I would say from college to the guys who play in this league – nobody has kind of played in an atmosphere like that. I don’t know how it will feel. It will be the first time for all of us when we get there.”
- On linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel: “I think he’s had a good offseason. He really works hard. His strength is up. I think the first to second year leap, as some would call it, is an important one. I think he’s kind of taken that seriously and made a lot of improvements, and you can kind of see it in his game right now. Whether or not that translates into on-field production, that remains to be seen; but I’m happy with where he is.”