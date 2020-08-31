Ruthie's Recap: Miami Dolphins Training Camp 2020 Notes for August 31st

After a Sunday off, the Miami Dolphins were back on the field in Davie - and NBC 6 sports anchor Ruthie Polinsky has a recap of all the action from camp, including the return of the team's likely starting quarterback after a short, emotional time away from the team.

PRACTICE NOTES

Donning a shirt reading “VOTE” - the “O” replaced with the Dolphins logo, head coach Brian Flores addressed the media prior to practice Monday morning, informing the media quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was back with the team and would practice. Fitzpatrick did not participate in Saturday’s scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium following the passing of his mother, Lori.

Monday's media viewing portion of practice was limited to twenty minutes. It will continue to be that way through the remainder of the season. The media is able to view stretching and limited individual drills.

During Monday’s media availability at practice, wide receivers DeVante Parker, Kirk Merritt, Jakeem Grant and offensive tackle Jonathan Hubbard were not practicing. Parker and Grant were present working on conditioning not in pads. Prior to practice, Brian Flores said Parker is working every day to be back with the team as soon as he can. Flores says when he returns, he will be able to continue to improve and elevate.

Cornerback Byron Jones was working with a trainer, but dressed in pads and helmet.

Running back Patrick Laird was present during the media portion of practice wearing a red non-contact jersey.

Wide receiver Andy Jones re-signed with the team on Monday.

WHAT THEY SAID

From Flores' press conference before practice: