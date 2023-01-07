Ryan Reynolds-Owned Wrexham AFC Makes Shocking Upset in FA Cup

It was a win straight out of a Hollywood production.

Wrexham AFC, co-owned by actor Ryan Reynolds, pulled off a stunning upset in the FA Cup on Saturday, beating Coventry City 4-3 on the road to advance to the fourth round.

I’m completely and totally speechless. What a club. What a town. What a win. @Wrexham_AFC forever. https://t.co/9SzQUAVAX2 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 7, 2023

For context, Wrexham is based in Wales and competes in the National League, the fifth-tier competition in English football. Coventry City, on the other hand, is a regular in the EFL Championship, the second tier right behind the English Premier League.

It took only 18 minutes for Wrexham to seize a 2-0 lead, with a header from Sam Dalby in the 12th minute, followed by a sensational finesse hit from outside the box courtesy of Elliot Lee.

ELLIOT LEE CURLER FOR WREXHAM 🎯



They're up 2-0 on Coventry 😨 pic.twitter.com/0EiKf8tnRK — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 7, 2023

Ben Sheaf, a former Arsenal youth product to further highlight Coventry's talent, pulled one back in the 36th minute, but another header, this time from Thomas O'Connor, made it 3-1 Wrexham deep into added time of the first half.

Wrexham grab a third goal before the half 📈 pic.twitter.com/ACShqrtMQp — ESPN+ (@ESPNPlus) January 7, 2023

Paul Mullin then converted a penalty to make it 4-1 in the 58th minute, but Coventry made it a nervy ending when Viktor Gyokeres (69th minute) and Kasey Palmer (76th minute) cut the deficit to 4-3.

Wrexham managed to hang on for the historic win, becoming the third non-league club to eliminate a Championship-league club in the last two FA Cups.

WELCOME TO @Wrexham_AFC!



Wrexham stuns Coventry 4-3 in the 3rd Round of the FA Cup!

The club owned by @VancityReynolds & @RMcElhenney becomes the 3rd non-league club to defeat a Championship club in the last 2 FA Cups. pic.twitter.com/wdpC2szYfV — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 7, 2023

The fourth round of the cup will ensue on the weekend of Jan. 28, with the draw to match up opponents slated for Jan. 8 ahead of the Manchester City-Chelsea fixture.