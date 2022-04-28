Sports

nfl draft

Saints Make Draft Day Trade With Commanders, Take Chris Olave at No. 11

The Commanders got first-, third- and fourth-round picks in return

By Peter Hailey

NBC Universal, Inc.

Saints make trade with Commanders, take Chris Olave at No. 11

After months of speculation about whom the Commanders would select with the 11th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, it turns out that Washington won't be choosing from that slot after all.

Soon after going on the clock on Thursday evening, the team pulled off a trade with the New Orleans Saints, who then took Chris Olave after moving up in the order.

In return for their first-rounder, the Commanders received the Saints' 16th pick, as well as a third-rounder (No. 98) and a fourth-rounder (No. 120).

Even with players like Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton and Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams still available, Washington opted to acquire more assets, which is something Ron Rivera and GM Martin Mayhew craved.

Now, they can try to round out the club's roster more in the middle portions of the draft, where Mayhew believes it's strongest.

This article tagged under:

nfl draftNFLNew Orleans Saints2022 NFL DraftWashington Commanders
