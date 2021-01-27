Chad Wheeler

Seahawks Cut Ties With Chad Wheeler After Arrest

Wheeler was arrested for investigation of domestic violence

Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Chad Wheeler is pictured during the second half of an NFL football gamem against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 40-3.
AP Photo/Stephen Brashear

The Seattle Seahawks said Wednesday that offensive lineman Chad Wheeler is no longer a member of the team following his arrest last weekend for investigation of domestic violence.

“The Seahawks are saddened by the details emerging against Chad Wheeler and strongly condemn this act of domestic violence. Our thoughts and support are with the victim. Chad is a free agent and no longer with the team,” the Seahawks said in a statement.

Wheeler was arrested by police in Kent, Washington, and booked into the King County Jail early Saturday for investigation of felony domestic violence. He had an initial court appearance Monday and was released from jail Tuesday after posting $400,000 bond.

The King County Prosecutor’s Office is expected to make a charging decision in Wheeler's case Wednesday.

Wheeler joined the Seahawks in 2019 and appeared in five games this season. His contract with the team expired at the end of the season.

