Seamus Power Hits Consecutive Holes-in-One at Masters Par 3 Contest

It’s aces wild for Seamus Power at Augusta National.

The Irish golfer hit not one, but two holes-in-one during the Masters Par 3 Contest. As if that isn’t impressive enough, he did it on consecutive holes, becoming just the third golfer ever to pull that off in the competition.

Power’s first hole-in-one came at the downhill eighth hole. The ball hit the middle of the green and rolled back into the cup for the first ace of the day for any golfer.

He then trotted over to the ninth hole and used another roll to get the ace.

Check out the back-to-back holes-in-one below:

Back-to-back holes in one! Seamus Power taps into Irish luck at the Par 3 Contest. #themasters pic.twitter.com/dfO5T7yOsJ — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 5, 2023

Augusta National is a relatively new course for Power, who finished 27th in his Masters debut last spring.

Power will look to keep the momentum going when he tees off for the first round of the actual Masters tournament at 9:48 a.m. ET on Thursday.

