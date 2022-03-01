SEC Women's Basketball Tournament: How to Watch, Schedule, Bracket

South Carolina will be the team to beat in the 2022 SEC Women's Basketball Tournament.

The Gamecocks (27-1) clinched the SEC regular season championship with a win over Texas A&M on Feb. 24. The squad has also won the last six SEC Tournaments.

The 14-team conference tournament kicks off on Wednesday, March 2, at Bridgestone Arena, with the winner getting an automatic bid into the NCAA Championship.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament:

When is the 2022 SEC Tournament?

The 2022 SEC Women's Basketball Tournament begins with the first round on Wednesday, March 2, at 11 a.m. CT. Games will be played every day until the championship game on Sunday, March 6, at 1 p.m. CT.

Where is the 2022 SEC Tournament?

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

All games for the SEC Tournament will be held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

Home of the Nashville Predators, Bridgestone Arena hosted the 2014 NCAA Women's Final Four and the 2018 SEC Women's Basketball Tournament.

What is the SEC Tournament bracket?

Here is the 2022 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament bracket:

How do I watch the SEC Tournament?

The first round, second round and quarterfinals will be on the SEC Network. The semifinals will be on ESPNU and the championship game will be aired on ESPN2.

SEC Network is available on SECNetwork.com and can be accessed through the ESPN app with your TV credentials. Games can also be streamed online here.

Who are the best players in the SEC?

Tamari Key, Tennessee: The 6-foot-6 center is a central figure in a top-notch Lady Vol defense. The junior averaged 8.4 rebounds per game and has been named to the Naismith Women's Player of the Year Watch List. Key is one of the best in the nation in blocked shots with 108 total and in blocks per game with 3.7 this season.

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky: The senior guard has been named SEC Player of the Week five times throughout her collegiate campaign and was honored as the SEC Player of the Year by league coaches twice (2020, 2021). Howard was a finalist for the prestigious Honda Sport Award in 2021. She averaged 20.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per game this season.

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina: The 6-foot-5 junior is the Game Cock's star forward. Boston set the league's women's record for consecutive double-doubles on Feb. 24 against Texas A&M. This season, she averaged 16.8 points and 11.9 rebounds per game to lead the squad to clinch their SEC regular season title.

Jenna Staiti, Georgia: The 6-foot-4 center is considered a "sixth-year" senior after taking advantage of the NCAA COVID-19 policy and coming back for another season. Averaging 15 points per game, she was only one of eight all-time Lady Bulldogs to score 1,000 career points, record more than 500 rebounds and block 150 shots in the 2020-21 season.

Shakira Austin, Mississippi: The senior center averaged 15 points and 8.9 rebounds per game this season. She sits at the top of the 2022 Wooden Award Midseason Top 25, a very prestigious award honoring the best college basketball talent in the nation.