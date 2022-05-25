Second Half Comeback Lifts Celtics to Game 5 Win Over Heat

In an Eastern Conference Finals highlighted by blowout wins, the Boston Celtics made a statement that shocked many inside the FTX Arena.

Forward Jayson Tatum led Boston with 22 points, including 18 in the second half, as the Celtics got the 93-80 win over the Miami Heat in Game 5, taking a 3-2 lead in the series.

Miami once again got off to a slower start, missing its first six shots before forward Jimmy Butler got the Heat's first basket. The teams went back and forth before guard Gabe Vincent's basket with less than 19 seconds gave Miami a 19-17 lead after the first quarter

The Heat extend their lead in the second quarter and went into the half with a 42-37 lead, thanks to 10 first half points from center Bam Adebayo. Boston was led by 11 points off the bench from guard Derrick White.

Boston opened the third quarter on an 8-0 run to retake the lead before Max Strus hit four free throws to give Miami the lead once again. The Celtics would end the quarter on a 24-12 run, including seven points from Tatum, to take a 69-58 lead into the final quarter.

Tatum stayed hot to open the fourth quarter, scoring eight straight points as Boston began to pull away. The Celtics would lead by as many as 23 points to get their second straight win in the series, led by 25 points from guard Jaylen Brown.

Adebayo led the Heat with 18 points while Butler added 13 points. Miami was hampered by shooting 7 for 44 from three point range and just 31 percent from the field for the game.

Game 6 is Friday in Boston. If Miami can win and even the series, Game 7 would take place Sunday in Miami.