See the NFL schedule for the 2022-23 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It’s here and it’s beautiful.

The 2022 NFL schedule was finally unveiled on Thursday evening, and there’s plenty of great games on tap.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

We have an opening night battle between the Bills and Rams. We have a GOAT showdown on Sunday Night Football in Week 4 between the Buccaneers and Chiefs. Oh yeah, and we have a trio of exciting games on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Well, here it is – the complete week-by-week 2022 NFL schedule. Use the drop-down menu to see the schedule for each week.