Serena, Venus Williams to Play Doubles Together at 2022 U.S. Open

Serena Williams will compete with her sister on one of tennis’ biggest stages before calling it a career.

The event announced on Saturday that Serena and Venus Williams have accepted a wild card entry to join the women’s doubles tournament at the 2022 U.S. Open.

Serena and Venus on the same court.



The 2x #USOpen women's doubles champions have accepted a wild card. pic.twitter.com/pu3GPeL8BM — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 27, 2022

The Williams sisters have won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles and are undefeated in finals. That number includes two U.S. Open titles, one in 1999 and the other in 2009.

Serena and Venus have not played together at a Grand Slam since the 2018 French Open, where they fell in the third round. Serena has played in two doubles events since then, partnering with Caroline Wozniacki in 2020 and Ons Jabeur in June.

Serena announced her imminent retirement in an editorial for Vogue magazine earlier this month. While she did not announce an exact retirement date, the tennis world is expected to give her a farewell at the 2022 U.S. Open.

The draw for the women’s doubles tournament has not been released yet. Serena will face Danka Kovinic of Montenegro in the first round of the women’s singles event at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Arthur Ashe Stadium.