Serena Williams says chances of comeback are ‘very high’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Tennis legend Serena Williams is not ready to hang up the racquets quite yet.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion said on Wednesday that despite her final farewell at this year’s U.S. Open, she might want to give the professional stage another go-around.

“I am not retired,” Williams said at TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco. “The chances [of me returning] are very high. You can come to my house and [see] I have a court.”

Williams’ last match on tour was in the third round of the U.S. Open last month, where she lost to Australia’s Ajla Tomljanović in three sets. Williams made the trip to the West Coast to promote her company, Serena Ventures, which aims to assist women and people of color.

“I started this company a while ago, so I just jumped right into that,” Williams said. “I didn’t even think about the whole retirement. I still haven’t really thought about it. But I did go on the court the other day and [realized] for the first time in my life that I’m not playing for a competition and that felt very weird.

“It was like the first day of the rest of my life, and so far, I am enjoying it. But I’m still trying to find that balance.”

This is not the first time Williams has entertained a return. Last month Williams made an appearance on Good Morning America where she commented on Buccaneers’ quarterback Tom Brady’s controversial return to the NFL.

“I mean, you never know. I’ve just been saying that Tom Brady started a really cool trend...”

Williams’ revelation comes as the former world No. 1 said one of the parts she’s most excited about in her evolution away from tennis is not having to work before 10 a.m.

A big, contributing factor to her decision was wanting to build her family with her husband, Alexis Ohanian. The two currently have one daughter, Olympia.

As we set our sights on the upcoming offseason, an iconic surprise might be in store for tennis fans when 2023 rolls around.