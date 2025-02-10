Sports

Super Bowl

Serena Williams makes surprise appearance with Kendrick Lamar in halftime show

The tennis legend joined her fellow Compton native for his performance of "Not Like Us."

By NBC Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Legendary tennis player Serena Williams made a surprise cameo during Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show performance in New Orleans on Sunday.

The 23-time singles Grand Slam champion joined her fellow Compton-native Lamar as he performed "Not Like Us," his final diss track against Canadian rapper Drake, who he got into a feud with last year.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Williams was seen dancing in a tennis-like uniform as Lamar rapped Grammy-winning track.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The tennis legend also shared some behind-the-scenes content from her Super Bowl performance. Check it out below:

This article tagged under:

Super Bowl
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us